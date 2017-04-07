Maryland: General Assembly Overrides ...

Maryland: General Assembly Overrides Governor's Veto, Protecting Public Schools from DeVos Agenda

Yesterday

The legislature passed an anti-privatization bill called the "Protect Our Schools Act," intended to block state takeovers and the Trump/DeVos agenda. Governor Hogan vetoed the bill on Wednesday, saying it would prevent the state from identifying low-performing schools and taking them over .

