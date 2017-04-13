Maryland finalizes fines against form...

Maryland finalizes fines against former energy-efficient home builder

3 hrs ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

A Kent Island home builder once singled out as an example of renewable energy projects in Maryland must pay more than $400,000 in restitution and fines for signing contracts with homebuyers and then walking away, the state Attorney General's Office said Thursday. Nexus EnergyHomes of Stevensville violated the Home Builder Registration Act and other state laws, according to a final order released by the office.

