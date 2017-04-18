Maryland Fails To Pass Bill That Woul...

Maryland Fails To Pass Bill That Would Take Away Rapists' Parental Rights

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Switched

Maryland was poised to end a policy this week that would have stopped requiring that rape victims who get pregnant share parental rights with their attackers. Instead, the legislation fizzled when a six-person negotiating committee - comprised entirely of men - essentially failed to iron out the final details before the state's General Assembly adjourned for the session on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr 9 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr 7 TerriB1 4
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Apr 5 WNC 4
News Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid... Apr 2 tomin cali 1
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Mar 29 leech 2
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar 28 TAAM 24
News Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath... Mar 28 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,303 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC