Maryland Fails To Pass Bill That Would Take Away Rapists' Parental Rights
Maryland was poised to end a policy this week that would have stopped requiring that rape victims who get pregnant share parental rights with their attackers. Instead, the legislation fizzled when a six-person negotiating committee - comprised entirely of men - essentially failed to iron out the final details before the state's General Assembly adjourned for the session on Monday.
