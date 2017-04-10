Maryland ethics bill signed in aftermath of investigations

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signs a series of bills during a bill signing ceremony following the state's legislative session at the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signs a series of bills during a bill signing ceremony following the state's legislative session at the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.