Maryland doctors pays $450K to resolve Medicaid fraud case
Authorities say a Maryland doctor has paid $450,000 to the state to resolve allegations that she submitted false billing records to the Medicaid program. Officials say this week's settlement with Dr. Sabiha Mohiuddin , who owns and operates a primary care practice serving Medicaid patients, stems from a civil complaint filed in the Circuit Court for Frederick County.
