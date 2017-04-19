Maryland couple's YouTube videos of t...

Maryland couple's YouTube videos of their children spark outrage

A Maryland couple's YouTube channel featuring now-deleted videos of what they call "pranks" on their children has sparked outrage from viewers, with many saying that their treatment toward their five children has been abusive. But Mike Martin, the father who operates under the channel " DaddyOFive ," responded Wednesday morning in a video with his wife, Heather, titled " Family Destroyed Over False Aquisations ," [sic] in which he claimed that many of the pranks are scripted and his children's ideas.

