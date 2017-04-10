Maryland comptroller creates 'Reform on Tap' task force
Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced the creation of a task force that will review outdated laws governing the alcohol industry. The creation of the "Reform on Tap" task force stems from the conclusion of the legislative session where House Bill 1283 passed.
