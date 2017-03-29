Maryland brewery issues unresolved in final days of legislature's session
Maryland's brewers - and representatives for international liquor giant Diageo - pleaded with state senators Wednesday not to pass a bill that they say purports to help the beer industry but actually harms it. Lawmakers in the General Assembly have been weighing whether to allow breweries to serve more beer to customers in their on-site taprooms, a change that Diageo calls vital to its plans to open a Guinness brewery and tourist destination in Baltimore County.
