Maryland basketball hiring Kevin Broadus as assistant coach
Turgeon was able to bring Broadus in after John Thompson III was replaced at Georgetown by Hoya legend Patrick Ewing, who brought in a new staff. Maryland already had the three assistant coaches allowed by NCAA rules, so Cliff Warren will move to Director of Player Development.
