Man deemed fit for trial in gun battl...

Man deemed fit for trial in gun battle that left officer dead at Maryland station

21 hrs ago

Police assert that this image, released by the department, shows Michael Ford opening fire on a passing SUV during his 2016 shooting spree at a Prince George's police station. The man accused of starting a gun battle outside a Maryland police station last year that left one officer dead was deemed mentally fit for trial during a competency hearing Tuesday morning.

