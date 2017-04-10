Lawmakers Wrap Up Session Passing Hogan Tax Credit; No Deal On Marijuana & Immigration
In the final hour of the session, lawmakers gave final approval to a version of a manufacturing tax credit that had been proposed by Governor Larry Hogan. The bill provides a 10-year income tax credit for companies that builds factories in parts of Allegany, Dorchester, Garrett, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties and Baltimore City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Sun
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar 29
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|Mar 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC