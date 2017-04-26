Law Digest - Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals - April 27, 2017
Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure, Life without possibility of parole: Under the Maryland criminal statute governing the procedure for sentencing a defendant who is convicted of first-degree murder to life imprisonment or life imprisonment without parole, it is the trial court, not the jury, that determines whether to sentence defendant to life imprisonment or life imprisonment ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab, below.
