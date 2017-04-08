In session bookended by corruption, Maryland lawmakers re-write ethics laws
The Maryland General Assembly has unanimously passed the first major update to ethics rules in a decade, sending the measure to Gov. Larry Hogan for his promised signature. The legislation, given final passage by the House of Delegates Saturday, was approved two days before the annual legislative session concludes Monday - a session bookended by corruption charges against four current, former and prospective lawmakers.
