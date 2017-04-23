In Honor of Rep. Larry Hogan

In Honor of Rep. Larry Hogan

His son, the current governor of Maryland, Larry Jr. worked in all of his dad's campaigns, going back to the ages of 10 and 12. That's when he handed out brochures in the elder Hogan's losing bid in 1966 and winning bid two years later against Democratic Rep. Hervey Machen. The senior Hogan always had big aspirations for his son: "Larry Jr. was going to win that race, but the Democrats panicked on the weekend before the vote and pulled out all the stops!" Hogan told me.

