How likely is Maryland's Justin Jackson to stay in the 2017 NBA Draft?

It's time for the 82nd episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, and in the two weeks without a show, it appears that literally everything has been happening! Who stood out at Maryland's spring game? And what can we learn from it when Caleb Henderson didn't play? Who are the new commits for the Terps that committed at the spring game and what is left for D.J Durkin and company to do with regards to recruiting? How surprising is Justin Jackson's declaration for the NBA Draft, and what is the likelihood he actually stays in it and doesn't come back for his sophomore season? How many players from Maryland will get drafted this weekend, and if so, where and when will they be drafted? We also went over the goings on with spring sports as well.

