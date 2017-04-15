House Democrats call for revoking Kushner's security clearance

Raskin, whose Maryland district includes Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Silver Spring noted that Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was sacked for not disclosing his previous contacts with high-level Russian officials. House Democrats are pushing for Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, to lose his security clearance after he failed to disclose contacts he has had with Russian officials.

