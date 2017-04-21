House bill gives fire investigators l...

House bill gives fire investigators law enforcement capabilities in Howard County

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Howard County fire investigators will begin training with the county's police academy following the passing of House Bill 1343, which gives the fire officials law enforcement privileges when responding to a fire-related incident. As police and fire departments work together at the scene of a fire, fire investigators will focus on the fire's origin and cause, while law enforcement's arson detectives determine any potential criminal connection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr 9 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr 7 TerriB1 4
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Apr 5 WNC 4
News Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid... Apr 2 tomin cali 1
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Mar 29 leech 2
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar 28 TAAM 24
News Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath... Mar 28 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,882 • Total comments across all topics: 280,471,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC