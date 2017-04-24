Hogan lays father to rest
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan gave the eulogy at his father's funeral Saturday, saying it may have been the hardest thing he has ever had to do. The funeral of Lawrence Hogan, Sr. was held Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis, followed by a private internment in Frederick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr 9
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar '17
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|24
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC