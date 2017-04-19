Guilty plea expected in Maryland shooting rampage case that left three dead
Eulalio Tordil is shown during his capture in Montgomery County after what prosecutors say was a two-day killing rampage. A 63-year-old Maryland man accused of killing his estranged wife in Prince George's County, fleeing, and then killing two strangers in Montgomery County intends to plead guilty next week in the stranger slayings, according to court documents signed by attorneys in the case.
