Guilty plea expected in Maryland shoo...

Guilty plea expected in Maryland shooting rampage case that left three dead

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Eulalio Tordil is shown during his capture in Montgomery County after what prosecutors say was a two-day killing rampage. A 63-year-old Maryland man accused of killing his estranged wife in Prince George's County, fleeing, and then killing two strangers in Montgomery County intends to plead guilty next week in the stranger slayings, according to court documents signed by attorneys in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr 9 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr 7 TerriB1 4
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Apr 5 WNC 4
News Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid... Apr 2 tomin cali 1
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Mar 29 leech 2
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar 28 TAAM 24
News Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath... Mar 28 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC