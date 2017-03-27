Full Episode: Maryland's News This Week, Sunday, April 2, 2017
On this edition of Maryland's News This Week with Robert Lang, you'll hear the reflections of now former Baltimore City Emergency Management Director Bob Maloney on how Baltimore City responded to the 2015 riots following the death of Freddie Gray. Maloney talked to WBAL's John Patti.
