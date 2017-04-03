Follow Up To Deputy Involved Shooting on Mississippi Lane

Alexander Astudillo remains at the University of Maryland Hospital in good condition. Upon his release, documents charging Mr. Astudillo with the following charges will be served: Investigation by detectives with the Washington County Sheriff's Office confirmed the preliminary finding that morning which indicated that Mr. Astudillo had a knife pointed at DEP Samantha Foland and refused to drop the knife despite being commanded to do so several times by DEP Foland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Frederick County.