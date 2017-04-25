Firefighters still dousing hot spots at massive Md. fire scene
Firefighters are still dousing hot spots after a massive fire at a seven-story apartment building under construction near the University of Maryland. News outlets report that firefighters are working Tuesday to keep the fire that consumed the roof of the College Park building the size of a city block from flaring up again.
