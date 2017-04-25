Firefighters Remain On Scene At Massi...

Firefighters Remain On Scene At Massive College Park Building Fire

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WMAL-AM Washington

Fire hoses were trained on two rooftop hotspots at the Fuse 47 apartment building in College Park Tuesday morning, some 20 hours after a fifth floor fire in the complex grew into a five-alarm monster inferno that became one of the largest fire-suppression efforts in Prince George's County history. At its height, nearly 200 firefighters from several jurisdictions were called to the scene to fight the fire, which has caused about 40 million dollars in damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr 9 JRT 1
News Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09) Apr 7 TerriB1 4
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Apr 5 WNC 4
News Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid... Apr 2 tomin cali 1
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Mar 29 leech 2
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar 28 TAAM 24
News Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath... Mar 28 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC