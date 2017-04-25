Firefighters Remain On Scene At Massive College Park Building Fire
Fire hoses were trained on two rooftop hotspots at the Fuse 47 apartment building in College Park Tuesday morning, some 20 hours after a fifth floor fire in the complex grew into a five-alarm monster inferno that became one of the largest fire-suppression efforts in Prince George's County history. At its height, nearly 200 firefighters from several jurisdictions were called to the scene to fight the fire, which has caused about 40 million dollars in damage.
