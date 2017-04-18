Father of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies; served in Congress
Lawrence Hogan Sr., a former Maryland congressman and father of Gov. Larry Hogan, has died at age 88. The Republican served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1969 to 1975. He represented Maryland's 5th congressional district, which included Prince George's and Charles counties near Washington.
