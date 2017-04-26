Ex-Del. Alston wants law licence back, has bar counsel's support
Former Del. Tiffany T. Alston, who was ousted from the House of Delegates in 2012 after convictions for theft and misconduct in office and later consented to disbarment, will likely be reinstated to the bar, perhaps as early as next month.
