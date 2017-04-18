Destructive Pest Returns to Maryland
With spring in full bloom, the Department of Natural Resources is reminding people that now is the time to save trees from a destructive pest known as the emerald ash borer. The small, green insect has been spreading across Maryland since 2003 and has already killed thousands of ash trees.
