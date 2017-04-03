Demise of Bill Requiring Prevailing Wages for TIF-Funded Construction Contractors
Maryland General Assembly House Bill 466, which would have required contractors to pay prevailing wages for construction funded by tax increment financing bond proceeds, received an unfavorable report from the Economic Matters Committee - effectively ending its consideration during the 2017 legislative session. Tax increment financing is a public financing tool that uses future increases in property tax revenues to presently finance public improvements.
