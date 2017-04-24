Chief: Fire near university among largest in county history
Fire officials say a massive fire at a building under construction near the University of Maryland is still burning more than six hours after it started. Prince George's County Fire Chief Ben Barksdale says one firefighter was taken to a hospital to be treated for "overexertion."
