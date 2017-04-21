Cambridge man arrested for arson fire at Zip Mart
Deputy State Fire Marshals have concluded a joint investigation with the Cambridge Police Department with the arrest of 46-year-old Gregory Allen Dawson of Cambridge. Police say that Dawson played a role in a 2:14 a.m. fire on April 8, 2017 at the Zip Mart convenience store located at 405 High Street in Cambridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|13 hr
|JRT
|1
|Md. Transgender Driver's Licenses (Dec '09)
|Apr 7
|TerriB1
|4
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Apr 5
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar 29
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|Mar 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC