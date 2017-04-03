Bill On Immigrants And Policing Gets Attention In Maryland
Maryland supporters of a bill they say would increase trust between immigrants and local law enforcement pushed to move the measure out of a Senate committee on Monday, as opponents underscored their reasons for trying to stop it. Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler came to Annapolis to outline the reasons they oppose the bill.
