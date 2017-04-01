Bill de Blasio calls murder of Timothy Caughman 'terrorism'
New York City police say a man who traveled there from Baltimore had a longstanding hatred of Black men and it drove him to allegedly stab a homeless African-American man to death Monday night. Surveillance footage captured Jackson from the days leading up to Monday's attack showed him "walking purposefully toward a black man", investigators said , but without attacking him.
