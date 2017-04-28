Auditors say Maryland election board ...

Auditors say Maryland election board put voters' personal data at risk

A report released by legislative auditors Friday says the State Board of Elections needlessly exposed the full Social Security numbers of almost 600,000 voters to potential hacking, risking theft of those voters' identities. The determination that election officials did not fully protect voters' personal information was one of several highly critical findings in the report.

