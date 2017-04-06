At the dawn of WWI, the 'Maryland 800' took the plunge for Navy service

A plaque in the Maryland State House recalls the campiagn in 1917 to gather 800 men from Maryland to join the U.S. Navy as the nation joined World War I. During the General Assembly session, hundreds of people pass by the large plaque on the wall of the Maryland State House rotunda without ever giving it a thought. The plaque, bearing the names of hundreds of Maryland men, is a reminder of the state's early commitment 100 years ago to fight in World War I. It's also the fulfillment of a promise to those who were among the first to volunteer for service - that the "Maryland 800" would be remembered for posterity.

