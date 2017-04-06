At the dawn of WWI, the 'Maryland 800' took the plunge for Navy service
A plaque in the Maryland State House recalls the campiagn in 1917 to gather 800 men from Maryland to join the U.S. Navy as the nation joined World War I. During the General Assembly session, hundreds of people pass by the large plaque on the wall of the Maryland State House rotunda without ever giving it a thought. The plaque, bearing the names of hundreds of Maryland men, is a reminder of the state's early commitment 100 years ago to fight in World War I. It's also the fulfillment of a promise to those who were among the first to volunteer for service - that the "Maryland 800" would be remembered for posterity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ...
|Wed
|WNC
|4
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar 29
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|Mar 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|Mar 27
|Righty01
|3
|santuary state
|Mar 25
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC