Also, 'United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell' launches its second season.

"Sexual Assault in College: Tamron Hall Investigates" : In this special, Hall sits down with two sexual assault survivors from the University of Minnesota and the University of Maryland to hear their heart-breaking stories of survival, the pained aftermath of their attacks, and the inspiring steps they're taking to reduce the number of sexual assaults between college students. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, an estimated one in five women will experience sexual assault during college.

