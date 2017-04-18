Allen Dyer v. Maryland State Board of Education James Degraffenreidt...
ALLEN R. DYER, Plaintiff - Appellant, v. MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION; JAMES H. DEGRAFFENREIDT, JR., Member, Maryland State Board of Education; CHARLENE M. DUKES, Former Member, Maryland State Board of Education; MARY KAY FINAN, Former Member, Maryland State Board of Education; S. JAMES GATES, JR., Member, Maryland State Board of Education; LUISA MONTERO-DIAZ, Former Member, Maryland State Board of Education; SAYED M. NAVED, Former Member, Maryland State Board of Education; MADHU SIDHU, Member, Maryland State Board of Education; GUFFRIE M. SMITH, JR., Member, Maryland State Board of Education; LINDA EBERHART, Former Member, Maryland State Board of Education; CARNEY, KELCHAN, BRESLER, BENNETT & SCHERR, LLP; JUDITH S. BRESLER, Esquire, Defendants - Appellees.
