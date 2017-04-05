Air Force: Pilot safe after F-16 cras...

Air Force: Pilot safe after F-16 crashes in Maryland

The Air Force said Wednesday that the pilot was on a training mission in an F-16 from the Joint Base Andrews-based 113th Wing. Officials say the pilot ejected and is safe.

