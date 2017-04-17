8 Livestock Killed in Fruitland Area ...

8 Livestock Killed in Fruitland Area Barn Fire

FRUITLAND , Md.- Investigators say eight livestock died in an early Monday fire that heavily damaged a barn west of Fruitland. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze broke out shortly before 2 a.m. at the 40-foot by 50-foot building located at 28121 Riverside Drive Extended outside of Fruitland.

