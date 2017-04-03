$369K in Funding Announced to Fight Sexual Assault Crimes in Maryland
On Monday, Governor Larry Hogan announced that the U.S. Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women is awarding a total of $369,080 to 15 agencies in Maryland, including some on the Eastern Shore. Funds provided through this program are designed to supplement other funding sources to rape crisis centers at the state level and play a vital role in assisting sexual assault victims through the healing process, as well as assisting victims through the medical, criminal justice, and social support systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanctuary County Home To High School Rape Incid...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Mar 29
|leech
|2
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Case becomes fight in Trump political war: Fath...
|Mar 28
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Joe Guzzardi: Immigration Advocates Callously D...
|Mar 27
|Righty01
|3
|santuary state
|Mar 25
|kyman
|1
|News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t...
|Mar 25
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC