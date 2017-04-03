$369K in Funding Announced to Fight S...

$369K in Funding Announced to Fight Sexual Assault Crimes in Maryland

18 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

On Monday, Governor Larry Hogan announced that the U.S. Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women is awarding a total of $369,080 to 15 agencies in Maryland, including some on the Eastern Shore. Funds provided through this program are designed to supplement other funding sources to rape crisis centers at the state level and play a vital role in assisting sexual assault victims through the healing process, as well as assisting victims through the medical, criminal justice, and social support systems.

