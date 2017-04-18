3 Maryland seniors were taken in the United Women's Lacrosse League Draft
Maryland women's lacrosse seniors Nadine Hadnagy, Zoe Stukenberg and Caroline Wannen were each drafted into the United Women's Lacrosse League Monday night. Britt Poist, who graduated from Maryland in 2011, also got drafted.
