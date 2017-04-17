3 injured, 1 in critical condition af...

3 injured, 1 in critical condition after van crash, police say

Read more: The Jersey Journal

MANCHESTER -- Police say a 23-year-old Maryland resident is in critical condition at Jersey Shore University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash Saturday that also caused non life-threatening injuries to two other people. Police said three people were injured, one of them critically, when this Chevy van was struck by a pickup Saturday evening in Manchester.

