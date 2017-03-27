Zika remains a threat, with 5 cases logged in Maryland this year
Maryland already has logged five cases of the virus among travelers this year and Florida has reported residents infected locally. With mosquito season about to begin, state and local public health officials are gearing up efforts for a new outbreak of the Zika virus blamed for devastating brain defects in newborns and neurological and eye problems in adults.
