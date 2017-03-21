White House: Rockville Rape Victim Ca...

White House: Rockville Rape Victim Came to U.S. Legally

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer revealed Tuesday that the 14-year-old girl who was allegedly the victim of a brutal rape at Rockville High School in Maryland last week, immigrated to the United States legally with her family. "This young woman in particular fought to come to this country legally because of the freedoms and treasures of this nation and to think this kind of tragedy would occur to someone who's personally endured that kind of struggle to come to this nation and then face this is reprehensible and it's not who we are as a nation," Spicer said.

