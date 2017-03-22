WashPost Coverage of High School Illegal Immigrant Rape Typifies Media Treatment

Early Tuesday evening, Curtis Houck at NewsBusters noted that the rape of a 14 year-old girl at a Maryland high school by two older teens who recently arrived the U.S. was the subject of a question at Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer's press conference earlier that day. The Washington Post's first story on the rape Friday illustrates Houck's observation that the crime is "an inconvenient story for their liberal narrative" that one must downplay or simply not report negative news about the actions of illegal immigrants.

