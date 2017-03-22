WashPost Coverage of High School Illegal Immigrant Rape Typifies Media Treatment
Early Tuesday evening, Curtis Houck at NewsBusters noted that the rape of a 14 year-old girl at a Maryland high school by two older teens who recently arrived the U.S. was the subject of a question at Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer's press conference earlier that day. The Washington Post's first story on the rape Friday illustrates Houck's observation that the crime is "an inconvenient story for their liberal narrative" that one must downplay or simply not report negative news about the actions of illegal immigrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|illegal immigration
|2 hr
|kyman
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|23 hr
|kyman
|5
|Heroin Abuse in Cecil County, Maryland (Mar '09)
|Mar 19
|No one
|80
|Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer
|Feb 25
|Boxer Godown
|1
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb '17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb '17
|joe
|1
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb '17
|DR X
|12
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC