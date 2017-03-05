Veteran prosecutor in line to oversee Russia probe may be uniquely politically palatable

Some Democrats worry that the appointment of a subordinate of Jeff Sessions to oversee an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election won't be a clean enough break from the embattled attorney general. Rod Rosenstein, who faces his confirmation hearing this week for the role of deputy attorney general, was appointed top federal prosecutor in Maryland by President George W. Bush and remained in the post for the entire Obama administration.

