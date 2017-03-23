Tucker Carlson LEVELS Attorney Of ILL...

Tucker Carlson LEVELS Attorney Of ILLEGAL Immigrant Who Brutally RAPED 14 Year-Old Girl [WATCH]

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Right Wing News

Fox News' Tucker Carlson went after a defense attorney who is representing an 18 year-old alleged rapist, who is accused of taking advantage of a 14 year-old female in the bathroom of a Maryland high school. As the outrage continues over the alleged brutal rape of a 14-year-old girl in a Maryland high school bathroom last week, Fox News host Tucker Carlson grilled the attorney representing one of the two alleged rapists on Thursday - 18-year-old Henry Sanchez-Milian, who entered the U.S. illegally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... 6 hr Dawn 6
santuary state Sat kyman 1
News News 4 mins ago 7:17 p.m.Maryland high school t... Sat Cordwainer Trout 5
News Assault has Maryland high school at center of i... Fri CodeTalker 1
News Maryland high school thrust into immigration de... Mar 23 tomin cali 1
News 2 Attorney for suspect in Maryland school rape ... Mar 23 Ice Man 3
News Networks Censor Alleged Rape by Illegal Immigra... Mar 23 tomin cali 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,836,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC