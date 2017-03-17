Trump files notice of appeal on Maryland ruling on travel ban
Kevin Brown of the Service Employees International Union, Kelly McDonald and Jessica Sporn, both of Montclair, N.J., chant in protest of the travel ban before the start of a press conference, Thursday at Newark Airport, in Newark, N.J. His administration said today it will ask a Richmond-based federal appeals court to overrule the Maryland judge who blocked his executive order imposing restrictions on immigrants from six predominantly Muslim countries. Trump may have a better chance of winning in Richmond than in the San Francisco-based appeals court that would consider an attempt to undo a Hawaii judge's ruling that also halted enforcement of his directive.
