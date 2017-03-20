Trump administration says Maryland counties releasing undocumented immigrants

Three Maryland counties released undocumented immigrants last month despite requests from federal authorities to keep them in jail, according to a report Monday that is a result of one of President Donald Trump 's first executive orders. The Department of Homeland Security report, which found that 206 requests to hold immigrants in the country illegally were declined nationwide, is among the first steps the Trump administration is taking to crack down on so-called "sanctuary cities."

