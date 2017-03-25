Thousands gather to fill empty bowls, and coffers, for St. Vincent de Paul
It wasn't exactly "soup weather," but despite warm, spring-like temperatures, long lines formed at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium on Saturday afternoon for people craving a bowl of something hot. Some 2,000 people were expected to turn out for the 11th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, hosted by St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore to benefit the region's hungry.
