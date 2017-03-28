Study: Anne Arundel had 3rd most overdose deaths in Maryland from 2013-2015
Anne Arundel County saw the third most deaths caused by drug overdoses in Maryland from 2013 to 2015, outpacing more populated counties by a significant margin, according to a study released Wednesday morning. Authored by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, the study found 351 people died from a drug overdose in Anne Arundel during that time.
