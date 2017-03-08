Students Converge On Annapolis for Nonpublic School Advocacy Day
Gov. Larry Hogan addresses the record number of students who gathered in Annapolis last week to lobby on behalf of BOOST. Nearly 1,400 private school students descended on Annapolis on March 1 - ahead of state budget proceedings - to advocate for scholarship money for low-income students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baltimore Jewish Times.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Dahman Fake Advocate But RealQueer
|Feb 25
|Boxer Godown
|1
|Number of Maryland babies born with drugs in th...
|Feb 17
|noobieR
|2
|The Hotel at the University of Maryland Sets Su...
|Feb 13
|joe
|1
|Illegal Immigration Advocates Trying to Make Ma...
|Feb 12
|Pessimistic1
|4
|Busch, teachers union vow to fight privatizatio...
|Feb 9
|DR X
|12
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan '17
|noobieR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC